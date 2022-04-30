More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings make three trades to start 3rd day of draft; pick Missouri cornerback Evans
The Vikings added a third defensive back in this draft by trading up in Saturday's fourth round. A deal with the Browns and two with the Raiders raised the total trade count to six.
Gophers
Ravens select Gophers' Faalele in fourth round of NFL draft
Daniel Faalele, a 6-8, 384-pound Australian, is the first Minnesota offensive lineman drafted since 2006 — and the highest-drafted member of the offensive line picked in over 30 years.
Suspected tornado rips through parts of Kansas
A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.
Minneapolis
Man shot and killed in Minneapolis is third gun death in city in less than 24 hours
All three shootings occurred within a few blocks of each other.
Politics
DFL lawmakers propose shift to full-time legislature
The Senate GOP leader called it a "terrible idea."