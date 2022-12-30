More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Coronavirus
Largest state-run COVID vaccine site closes at Mall of America
One in every 50 vaccines in Minnesota were administered at the MOA site, which operated for nearly two years. That's more than 236,000 doses.
www.startribune.com
Suspect arrested in killings of Idaho students
The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Read more about the case's surprising development here.
Sports
Reusse: Conceding defeat in this year's statewide battle between winter sports
Minnesota wasn't always the state of hockey. In bygone years, basketball ruled the roost from border to border.
Local
Complaint made over University of Minnesota president's plan to join corporate board
A University of Minnesota regent, a law professor and former governor seek action from federal and state authorities.
Vikings
Next target for Vikings' revived pass rush: Aaron Rodgers
The Vikings sacked the Packers quarterback four times in Week 1 and are coming off their second-best pass-rushing day of the season.