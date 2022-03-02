More from Star Tribune
Local
Brooklyn Park man sentenced in Washington County to 16 years for sex trafficking
Brooklyn Park man had previous trafficking conviction
Supreme Court nominee meets with congressional leaders
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson met with congressional leaders Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Democratic senators and the White House push for a swift timeline.
North Metro
Brooklyn Park City Council expected to vote to censure member after harassment complaint filed
Boyd Morson subjected a city employee to some level of "unwanted physical contact," according to highly redacted documents released by the city.
New White House pandemic plan aims to get nation back to normal
It's time for America to stop letting the coronavirus "dictate how we live," President Joe Biden's White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.
Wild
Wild, once comfortable, now finds itself in heated playoff race
There are 31 games remaining, but four losses in a row have the team in close competition with familiar rivals.