Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge above 1,500 in Minnesota
Workforce shortage exacerbates pandemic pressure in latest COVID-19 wave.
Evening forecast: Low of 35; partly cloudy with a late shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Neal: Why Buxton's biggest contract bonuses are troublesome
Writers take their MVP votes seriously, and the reported bonuses for Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will create conflicts of interest, both real and imagined.
Gophers
Gophers' Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo take steps toward NFL careers
Both defensive ends, they accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, a key pre-NFL Draft showcase.
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Authorities say a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school.