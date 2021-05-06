More from Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: With baseball in his blood, Twins' Gordon looks like he belongs
Nick Gordon made his major league debut Thursday. It was an underwhelming game for the Twins but Gordon showed he was not overwhelmed.
Student in custody after Idaho school shooting
The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference.
Outdoors
Paddling down the Mississippi, looking to set a record
A Minneapolis man is leading an attempt to speed down the river in a canoe.
Twins
Thursday's Twins-Texas game recap
A quick look at Thursday's game, the Twins' third loss in a row to the Rangers.
Evening forecast: Low of 39; clear to partly cloudy and quiet
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.