Variety
Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida's so-called "don't say gay" legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Nation
Correction: Daycare Workers Fired-Viral Video story
In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about workers using a scary mask to frighten children at a Mississippi child care center, The Associated Press, using information from a statement from the Monroe County, Mississippi, Sheriff's Office, erroneously identified one woman charged. Her correct name is Misty Shyenne Mills, not Shyenne Shelton.
World
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes.
Local
Ex-St. Thomas student Gisela Medina to change plea in child sex trafficking case
Medina and GOP donor Anton Lazzaro were indicted last year.
St. Paul
Goats and sheep graze to restore native prairie at Minnesota Capitol
The roughly 60 goats and 120 sheep lunched on tall plants, completely unaware of the scene they were causing.