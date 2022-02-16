More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Minnetonka overcomes Holy Family in overtime, advances to girls' hockey state tournament
The Skippers reached state for the fourth consecutive time, dispatching the Fire in the section final a second year in a row.
Olympics
What to watch today (and what's coming up) at the Beijing Olympics
An hour-by-hour look at the highlights of what's on TV and being streamed on the web as the Tokyo Games come to an end.
North Metro
Wright's family and friends disappointed, upset at Potter sentence
His mother said it was as if her son had been killed a second time, and friends said the two-year sentence was proof that racism still guides the judicial process.
Wild
Marchment's hat trick sends Wild's home streak to a crashing halt
Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and assist for the Wild, but not much else went right in a 6-2 loss to Florida. It was Minnesota's first regulation loss at Xcel Energy Center since Nov. 16.
Gophers
Close stops 37 shots as Gophers hockey edges Penn State
Junior goalie Justen Close had a career-high number of stops in his eighth win of the season. Jack Perbix, another junior, scored two goals, including game-winner.