Gophers
Big Ten Power Rankings: How far did Gophers fall after Illinois loss?
A familiar team has regained the top spot in this week's rankings, while Minnesota looks to mount another climb.
Gophers
Which bowl games are potential Gophers destinations this season?
Much will depend on the final weeks of the regular season, but here are the ones to watch for Minnesota — as well as a look how other Big Ten bowl games could shape up.
Coronavirus
Pre-K-12 COVID cases bottom out in Minnesota
Rapid response to new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility shown in more than 18,000 grade school children who received their shots.
Spectators watch SpaceX rocket launch from Florida
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station. Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville, directly across from the launch pad, cheered as Falcon rocket thundered into the night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Randball
NFL agent Leigh Steinberg on Aaron Rodgers, 'Jerry Maguire' and more
Steinberg has been a sports agent for more than four decades and has represented eight No. 1 overall NFL picks. If something has happened in the league, chances are he's seen it.