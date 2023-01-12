More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 83 verified Vikings bars in 27 states — a list that's been growing because of suggestions from readers — connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
www.startribune.com
Special counsel appointed to probe Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified marking found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Read more about the move here.
Minneapolis
Shooting leaves one dead at Cedar-Riverside homeless encampment
It's the second homicide in a 10-hour span in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis weighs new rights for Uber and Lyft drivers
Two parallel City Council efforts are looking into how to protect wages and benefits for rideshare workers
Local
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend in her Brooklyn Center home
He was also sentenced for shooting and killing an ex-girlfriend's dog days before the murder.