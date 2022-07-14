More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Mpls. police fatally shoot man during standoff, city officials say
Two officers fired rifles in the incident, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation into the shooting.
Twins
Twins throttled by White Sox in series opener
Sonny Gray gave up a grand slam to Luis Robert in the fourth inning, and the onslaught was on.
Twins
Sano goes 2-for-4 in Saints loss
The Twins slugger is now 3-for-8 in three games with the Class AAA club.
SpaceX launches cargo mission to space station
The robotic SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
St. Paul
Man dies a day after stabbing, St. Paul police say
It's the city's 22nd homicide of the year, authorities say.