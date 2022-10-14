More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Propelled by its QB, Maple Grove rolls over St. Michael-Albertville
Quarterback Jacob Kilzer rushed for three touchdowns, and Connor Fournier kicked three field goals.
Minneapolis
Family, friends gather to celebrate George Floyd's 49th birthday
Small crowd gathers at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis in pain, affection and remembrance.
George Floyd's Birthday Celebration
Members of George Floyd's family, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, and community members gathered to celebrate what would have been George Floyd's 49th birthday at The Square event space at 38th and Chicago on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Friday night football: Maple Grove vs. St. Michael-Albertville
The Maple Grove High School football team played at St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, October 14, 2022.
SpaceX Crew-4 crew returns to Earth
Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station.