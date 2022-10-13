More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Old-time and undefeated: Michigan, Penn St. meet in top-10 battle
College Football Insider: The Wolverines and Nittany Lions, both undefeated, have an intriguing rivalry that dates to Penn State's first game as a Big Ten team almost 30 years ago.
St. Paul
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minnesota for weekend
The queen met with Gov. Tim Walz Thursday and has plans to visit St. Olaf College and historic Minneapolis church.
Outdoors
Anderson: A nemesis of pheasants, this springer is man's best friend
A trainer from Big Lake, Minn., and his English springer spaniel will be tested in a national championship in November.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; mostly cloudy and cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
West Metro
Man, 20, sentenced to 3 1⁄2 years for being drunk, killing other driver in wrong-way crash on I-394
A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .207%, more than 2½ times the legal limit for a driver 21 years or older.