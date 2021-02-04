More from Star Tribune
Sports
What's next for suddenly idle Wild?
The team has seven players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and won't play again until late next week.
Politics
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she'd earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
Biden signals U.S. will refocus on diplomacy abroad
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would halt the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia's military offensive in Yemen and make support for LGBTQ rights a cornerstone of diplomacy.
Coronavirus
105-year-old Minnesota woman gets her COVID-19 vaccination
St. Paul woman is HealthPartners' oldest recipient so far of COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses tapped aid
Scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in available funds, an Associated Press investigation has found.