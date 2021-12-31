More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
Sports Souhan: For all the difficulty he's caused, for all he'll yet cause, for his idiocy, dump Cousins
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Minneapolis
15-year-old killed in New Year's Eve shooting in north Minneapolis
Minneapolis ties all-time record for most homicides in a year, set in 1995.
Local
Roseville boy found, two arrested in his disappearance
He left for school on Dec. 14, but did not show up there, police said.
Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs
The snowfall came as some residents were allowed to return to see the remains of their homes.
Looking back at Betty White's career
The actress full of up-for-anything charm died less than a month before her 100th birthday.
Wolves
Wolves' Knight hopes latest road trip will be packed with playing time
Nathan Knight's organized program for travel will come in handy on a Western road trip as the forward's strong play has kept him in the Timberwolves' plans.