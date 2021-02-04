More from Star Tribune
Biden signals U.S. will refocus on diplomacy abroad
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would halt the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia's military offensive in Yemen and make support for LGBTQ rights a cornerstone of diplomacy.
Coronavirus
105-year-old Minnesota woman gets her COVID-19 vaccination
St. Paul woman is HealthPartners' oldest recipient so far of COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses tapped aid
Scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in available funds, an Associated Press investigation has found.
Local
A historic Minneapolis church is crumbling. Can anyone save it?
The First Church of Christ, Scientist is on its last legs after years of neglect. But the city won't let owners raze it.
Social media stars sail away with sea shanty record deals
The long forgotten sea shanty has been enjoying a renaissance on social media and is now moving into popular music.