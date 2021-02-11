More from Star Tribune
Biden announces more vaccine supply on the way
The U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans, Biden said.
Senators divided as Dems end arguments in trial
House prosecutors concluded two days of emotional arguments in Donald Trump's impeachment triallate Thursday.
Gophers
Carr's clutch plays help Gophers basketball turn tables on Purdue
Marcus Carr scored eight of his 18 points in the final minute, including two three-pointers that lifted the Gophers to a big win over the No. 25 Boilermakers.
Coronavirus
Small Minnesota pharmacies step up to vaccine challenge
Nearly 600,000 Minnesotans have at least received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as state seeks to quicken pace.
Local
Mpls. mosque says Park Board's refusal to sell land for parking infringes on religious liberty
The mosque has been asking for parking bays since 2016.