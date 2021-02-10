More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
North Memorial Health Hospital nurse named to Biden task force on COVID-19
Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, will join group focused on health inequities.
Fishermen rescued from ice on Lake Superior
The Duluth Fire Department used boats on Tuesday to rescue 26 ice anglers.
Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments
House impeachment managers on Wednesday presented their case in former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Afternoon forecast: 8, sunny, very cold again overnight
There's a chance of up to an inch of snow Thursday.