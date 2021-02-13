The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, barely one month since the deadly Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all 50 Democrats.

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, barely one month since the deadly Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all 50 Democrats.