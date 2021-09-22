More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Breaking down the stunning Gersson Rosas firing
Chris Hine and Chip Scoggins join host Michael Rand for a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast.
Twins
Ryan strikes out 11 in five innings as Twins edge Cubs 5-4
Rookie righthander Joe Ryan was the first Twins pitcher to fan as many in five innings or less.
Twins
Ryan's strikeout is 1,914th —and possibly final —for a Twins pitcher at the plate
All of MLB is likely to use the designated hitter rule next season, meaning pitchers are unlikely to come up to bat.
Music
Minnesota fans happy to comply with Harry Styles in sold-out charm fest
Review: The former One Direction singer piled on the charm at Xcel Center and pulled heavily from his stronger "Fine Line" album.
Wolves
Growing discord in Wolves organization fueled dismissal of Rosas
Strained relationships and Gersson Rosas' involvement with a female team employee led to his firing Wednesday, sources said. This move comes just days before training camp starts.