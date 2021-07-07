More from Star Tribune
Business
Minnesota AG: Utilities mismanaged natural gas flow in February, leading to price spike
The state's gas utilities are seeking to recover $800 million for a huge February price run-up; AG says they shouldn't be able to collect $380 million of that.
Twins
Pineda struggles in return, Lynn foils former teammates as White Sox trip Twins
Michael Pineda, back from the IL, gave up 12 hits, the most he's allowed in his 10 big-league seasons, in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.
Local
Hennepin EMS union: New blue uniforms too closely resemble police
The new uniforms were supposed to be rolled out this spring, but have yet to debut.
The Wolves Beat
Wolves' Edwards suffers apparent injury at USA Basketball practice
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on Wednesday was seen in a video limping; a source says it is a "sprain"
Nation
Search of collapsed Florida condo shifts from rescue to recovery
Switch signals the effort to find survivors is all but over.