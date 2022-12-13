More from Star Tribune
Sports
Neal: Croatia loses in World Cup, but the sarma satisfied at The Cro
The European dish was on the menu at the South St. Paul Croatian Hall for Tuesday's World Cup semifinal match. The visitors' palates were satisfied, their soccer appetites less so.
Gophers
Gophers' Burns reportedly leaving to be Kent State head coach
Running backs coach Kenni Burns has played a big part in the development of players such as Mohamed Ibrahim and Rodney Smith under Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.
Twins
Twins reach three-year deal with former Red Sox, Astros catcher
Christian Vazquez was considered the second-best catcher in free agency behind Willson Contreras, who got a five-year, $87.5 million contract from St. Louis last week.
Wolves
Gobert apologizes for liking transphobic tweet by Musk
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert liked a tweet from Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk that contained transphobic language and targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's departing medical adviser.
Gophers
'I can do this': Q&A with new Gophers volleyball coach Cook
After eight successful seasons at Washington, newly named Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook discusses why he changed jobs, replacing Hugh McCutcheon and how he views the current roster.