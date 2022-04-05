More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
New policy: Minneapolis police can no longer apply for, execute no-knock warrants
Officers must announce their presence and wait 20 seconds during the day, and 30 seconds at night, before entering, unless under "exigent circumstances."
Obama returns to White House to celebrate health care law
"Nothing made me prouder then providing better health care and more protections to millions of people across this country," he said.
Health
Study calls for racial equity improvement in Minnesota Medicaid program
Report recommends changes to improve racial equity and health outcomes for Black Minnesotans
World
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukraine's president planned to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on Tuesday after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow's diplomats and weighed further sanctions as they expressed their disgust at what they say are war crimes.
Russian war crimes alleged at U.N. Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the allegations.