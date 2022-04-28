More from Star Tribune
Vikings
From No. 1 to No. 32: First-round pick-by-pick updates from the 2022 NFL draft
The glitz and glamor of Las Vegas is on full display Thursday night for the first round of the NFL draft. Check in here for the latest picks, trades and more.
Politics
Deal set on frontline worker pay, insurance for unemployment
Businesses face a Saturday deadline to pay increased taxes to help fill a state fund for unemployed workers.
Russia bombs Kyiv during U.N. chief's visit
It was the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated.
World
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations
Twins
Correa busts out of slump as Twins post seventh straight win
The shortstop smacked a bases-loaded double and had his first three-hit game as a Twin in the team's second straight series sweep.