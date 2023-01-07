More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Rowdy vote elects Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.
Business
Meet the Minnesota wealth managers helping elite athletes avoid financial ruin
Some athletes have lost fortunes soon after their playing days. Wealth management pros are working to protect these athletes' financial well-being.
High Schools
Watch live at 2 p.m.: Proctor/Hermantown at Andover in girls hockey
The third of 12 Star Tribune Prep Hockey Spotlight games live at no charge, with the broadcast from our partners at NSPN TV.
Gophers
Ben Johnson on the Gophers' careless turnovers: 'To win games that stuff can't happen'
Coming off 20 turnovers in Tuesday's loss, the Gophers need their playmakers to be more careful with the ball Saturday vs. Nebraska.
Business
Evan Ramstad: UnitedHealth and CVS, the unexpected Goliath vs. Goliath battle
From vastly different starts, UnitedHealth and CVS see the same future.