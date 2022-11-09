More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Timberwolves play shorthanded in careless loss to Suns
On one second-quarter possession, the foundering Wolves played 4-on-5 — because D'Angelo Russell didn't realize he should be in the game.
Wild
Kaprizov fined $5,000, but won't be suspended, after match penalty
Kirill Kaprizov was ejected in the second period when he got his hands and stick up taking a whack at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
Rough weather in Florida as hurricane approaches
The rare November hurricane shut down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders in Florida. Read the latest about the storm here.
Vikings
From 'Big Kirko' to 'Hype Man,' viral Vikings are sharing the fun
Kirk Cousins wearing chains and dancing on the team plane is just the most prominent example of a locker room that has come together under first-year coach Kevin O'Connell.
Gophers
U locks up best recruiting class in a decade, signs Evans, Christie
Dennis Evans, a 7-1 center from California, is arguably the top shot blocker in high school. Cameron Christie, a 6-6 guard, is rated by some as the No. 1 senior in Illinois.