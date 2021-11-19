More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Midseason report: Vikings still searching for identity, stability, consistency
The Vikings are 4-5, but only a half-game out of a playoff position. What are their big questions headed into the last eight games of the season?
Business
House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next
A fractious U.S. House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters.
Business
Medtronic partners with Amazon to bring the PillCam to your door
Remote endoscopy technology signals a new frontier for Minnesota medtech giant
Local
Shakopee cancels classes as Minn. schools navigate COVID surge
Rising infection rates could push students back into distance learning — a move districts and colleges are having to consider.
Business
U.S. advisers support expanding COVID boosters to all adults
The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays.