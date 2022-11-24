More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Man arrested in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed 1
Police said they arrested a suspect in Oklahoma. A 49-year-old customer was killed and a 25-year-old server was injured.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with clearing skies, and better chances of rain or snow near International Falls. Some nicer weather is on the way Friday and Saturday.
Researchers seek Native American school graves in Nebraska
The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery. Read more here.
Politics
Minnesota's DFL lawmakers vow progress on fighting climate change
With a trifecta in state government, Democrats are eyeing an update to Minnesota's energy standards, with a goal of carbon-free power by 2040
Photos: Roosevelt High School culinary arts program
Ben Rengstorf is the culinary arts teacher at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis.