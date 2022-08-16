More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gallery: Twins rout Royals
The Twins outhit Kansas City 16-5 in crushing the Royals 9-0 at Target Field on Tuesday.
Rep. Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary to pro-Trump rival
For Cheneyit is the end of her career in the short term. She she has not ruled out a run for president in 2024 or beyond or seeking some other office.
Twins
Gray strikes out 10 as Twins pound Royals 9-0
Sonny Gray, who pitched into the seventh inning, was supported by the Twins' 16-hit attack, with Gio Urshela getting four hits and Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda collecting three hits apiece.
High Schools
Five seniors with four years of varsity time lead Rosemount girls' soccer
A painful loss last year might be motivation enough, but the Irish also are driven by the feeling of time running out for a special group.
Minneapolis
Former officer Thomas Lane, implicated in George Floyd's death, headed to federal prison in Colorado
He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in July.