More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
As retirement looms, Judge Regina Chu reflects on a long career, impact of Potter trial
The world watched live as the manslaughter trial of the fired Brooklyn Center officer kept the spotlight on police use of force.
Minneapolis North investigating apparent theft by booster club member
The booster club's treasurer alerted school officials that as much as $40,000 is missing from its account, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.
Colleges
South Carolina strides into NCAA title game after topping Louisville
Aliyah Boston and a balanced attack put the Gamecocks in Sunday's championship game in Minneapolis.
Colleges
On now: Women's Final Four TV, stats, social media, game updates
The hype is finally giving way to the games. Tap here for everything you need to follow tonight's games from Target Center.
Wolves
Wolves staying positive, focusing on physicality heading into playoffs
A stretch of games against high-caliber opponents has taught the Timberwolves a few things as they approach their last few games before playoffs.