TV & Media
TV shows to watch: 'Animal Control,' the POTUS film trilogy
What we're watching this week.
Local
Twin Cities woman gets life in prison for killing 6-year-old son
A defiant Julissa Thaler used her opportunity to address the courtroom by maintaining her innocence and hurling an expletive after receiving a life sentence for the murder of her 6-year-old son Eli Hart.
www.startribune.com
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreck released
Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Read more here.
Wild
Wild gameday: Western Conference leading Stars at Xcel Energy Center
Dallas is led by goalie Jake Oettinger, a former Lakeville North and Boston University standout.
Business
Canadian company acquires Minneapolis logistics firm GroundCloud for $138M
GroundCloud's founder and chief executive, Dave Leland, will continue to lead the company.