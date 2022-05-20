More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers softball loses to Texas A&M in first NCAA tournament game
Minnesota only had four hits and scored its only run on a groundout to take a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The Aggies scored the next five runs.
Politics
Minnesota DFLers endorse Walz, Flanagan for second term
The first day of the party's state convention focused on incumbents' track records and the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.
Rare tornado batters northern Michigan town
A tornado barreled through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit around 3:45 p.m. It damaged multiple homes and downed trees and power lines that blocked roads, authorities said.
Politics
Most work remains undone in Minnesota Legislature's final weekend
Legislators have agreed on a drought relief package, state worker contracts and a higher education spending bill.
Twins
Arraez hammering the ball on return from COVID absence
Though dazed by the coronavirus, the Twins' Luis Arraez has recovered and is hitting .391 since his return.