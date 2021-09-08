More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Brady and hungry Bucs kick off quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs
Mark Craig's On the NFL: Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from the Super Bowl, and its star quarterback is not settling for seven championships.
Music
Live music returns this weekend to Uptown VFW with added vaccine policy
The venue side of the James Ballentine VFW Post 246 in south Minneapolis was renovated to accommodate bands in 2016.
Gophers
Gophers women's hoops schedule: Big Ten battles, Bueckers in November
Minnesota will see a gauntlet of Big Ten opponents when they open conference play, and in the non-conference they'll face Paige Bueckers and Connecticut.
Local
Child shot and wounded in Minneapolis' Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood
The child was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Sports
After 2020's most memorable taunt, Antoine Winfield Jr. isn't worried about NFL enforcement
The league plans to emphasize penalties for taunting with more flags and possible ejections this season.