St. Cloud
St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to nearly 6 years for insurance scheme arson
A federal judge also ordered Andrew Welsh to pay $3.1M in restitution.
Putin signs treaties to annex parts of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying Western powers and marking a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict with its neighbor.
Wild
Wild send five players, including Sam Hentges and Hunter Jones, to Iowa
The team's roster is down to 40 players after a full week of training camp.
High Schools
Company streaming high school sports warns about scammers
Neighborhood Sports Network says the safe route to broadcasts is to go directly to its website.
Vikings
Cook ready to play Sunday; Saints expect to start back-up Dalton at QB
Za'Darius Smith also returned to the field for the team's only practice in London, a practice that featured a ready-to-go Dalvin Cook. Meanwhile, Saints starting QB Jameis Winston most likely will not play.