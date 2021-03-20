More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances
VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.
Chauvin Trial
Minnesota police officer and dad find common ground on race, policing
Police officer, ex-judge work to see eye to eye.
Wild
Bad to worse: Wild 'outplayed' again in shutout loss to Colorado
The Wild had anything but an enjoyable time during its two games in Denver. Saturday's 6-0 loss followed a 5-1 defeat on Thursday. Colorado's top line racked up seven points Saturday.
Protesters rally in Atlanta against hate
While the suspect, a 21-year-old white man, hasn't been charged with hate crimes, advocates and scholars say race is an inherent component in Tuesday's killings.
Business
In Hutchinson, 'normal' life returns slowly as businesses tally costs and losses
As Hutchinson comes back to life, there's optimism amid wariness