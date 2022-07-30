More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers fire up for a football season that might present best chance to win West
Before the Big Ten realigns, P.J. Fleck and his team aim to finish what they nearly achieved twice in the three years.
Local
Wisconsin sheriff: Five stabbed at Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says suspect is in custody after stabbing five people, who are described as being in serious to critical condition.
Evening forecast: Low of 68 and partly cloudy; storms possible Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Protesters breach Iraq's parliament
For the second time in a week, supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr breached Iraq's parliament.
Loons
Amarilla scores twice as Loons draw 4-4 with Portland
Luis Amarilla's header goal in the 69th minute — his second goal Saturday at Allianz Field — provided the equalizer in a game that careened back and forth.