Vikings
Vikings surprise student, who was target of racist video, with Super Bowl tickets
Since the incident at Prior Lake High School, students from other Minnesota schools and activists have shared stories of racist bullying they've faced at school.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Vikings
Mike Zimmer 'grouchy' after reviewing Vikings' cornerback play vs. Pittsburgh
The Vikings used a three-corner rotation opposite Patrick Peterson, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made them pay in the second half
Puck Drop
'Road to the Winter Classic 2022' episode puts Spurgeon in spotlight
The TNT network series is part of the run-up to the NHL Winter Classic game on Jan. 1 between the Wild and Blues at Target Field.
Coronavirus
Carleton, St. Olaf colleges to require COVID-19 booster shot for students and employees
Colleges cite waning immunity, risk of new variants.