Potter jury suggests lack of consensus, asks to more directly handle her gun
Late in their second day of deliberations Tuesday, the jurors in Kim Potter's manslaughter trial issued a pair of questions in court.
Gophers
Gophers center Schmitz sees more to accomplish in 2022
In returning for a sixth season, standout lineman John Michael Schmitz will take on an even bigger leadership role.
Gophers
U men's basketball shows significant improvement in three-point shooting
After struggling from beyond the arc last season, the Gophers enter Wednesday's game vs. Green Bay with the Big Ten's top three-point shooter, Payton Willis, and other long-range threats.
Wolves
Towns dealing with COVID-19 surge better now than with outbreak last year
The Timberwolves have five players out because of league health and safety protocols although Karl-Anthony Towns is still playing and has gotten a booster shot already.
Wolves
Down three starters, Wolves come up short in Dallas
The Mavericks and Timberwolves both played Tuesday's game without key players, but Dallas did more with less in a 114-102 victory.