Pope presides over Edmonton mass
In his homily, Pope Francis spoke about the importance of family, honoring grandparents and the elderly.
Civil rights group says fliers from 'virulently antisemitic group' showing up all around Twin Cities
Similar distributions have occurred elsewhere in the country including Maryland, California and Florida.
West Metro
Noose found hanging in Edina Community Center
The rope was removed and the incident reported to police.
Gophers
U athletes share emotions of touring Alabama civil rights landmarks
Sadness, anger, and frustration were shared among athletes, coaches, and administrators during the three-day trip that included more than 100 athletes and others affiliated with the Big Ten.
Evening forecast: Low of 63, cloudy with a chance of a stray thunderstorm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.