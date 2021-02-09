More from Star Tribune
Police: Multiple people shot at Allina clinic in Buffalo
Gunfire at a health clinic wounded at least five people in Wright County and was followed by reports of a bomb exploding at the medical provider late Tuesday morning.
Local
Minnesota's top federal prosecutor to heed Biden's call for resignation
Erica MacDonald will resign her post as U.S. Attorney in Minnesota this month.
Suit: Only white officers allowed to guard Chauvin
Eight Minnesota jail guards who were barred from working on the floor where a former Minneapolis police officer was initially held after his arrest in the death of George Floyd sued Tuesday alleging they were discriminated against because of their skin color.
U.S. safety panel: Pilot error likely in Bryant crash
Federal safety officials on Tuesday blamed the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on board last year on the pilot's poor decision to fly into thick clouds, where he became disoriented and plunged the aircraft into a Southern California hillside.
Randball
Now Vikings fans get to obsess about trading for Russell Wilson
The Seahawks QB was asked Tuesday if he's available in a trade. His answer: "That's a Seahawks question." Is this just blowing smoke, or is there a fire blazing here.