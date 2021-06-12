More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting
Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically.
Nation
Rash of mass shootings stirs U.S. fears heading into summer
Two people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in overnight mass shootings in three states, authorities said Saturday, stoking concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic could continue as summer dawns and eased restrictions allow people more freedom to socialize.
Local
She bought 47 guns last month. Police are already finding them in shooting investigations
ATF says more people legally purchase weapons, then sell on black market.
Local
Minnesota freshwater lakes are rapidly losing oxygen as temperatures climb
The problem has been affecting lakes in just about every temperate climate in the world.
Variety
Vänskä, Minnesota Orchestra welcome music lovers back to Orchestra Hall
REVIEW: Osmo Vänskä and his musicians offered classical comfort food to a limited audience.