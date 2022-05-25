More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump said to have reacted approvingly to Jan. 6 chants about hanging Pence
The House committee investigating the Capitol assault has heard accounts of Donald Trump's remarks, including about Mike Pence, as he watched the riot unfold.
Loons
Goalkeeper and college football pioneer gives Aurora star power to build around
Beyond her college football fame at Vanderbilt, Sarah Fuller is a talented goalie and determined mentor for the younger players on the new soccer team, which plays its first game on Thursday.
People gather at George Floyd Square on 2-year anniversary of Floyd's murder
Two years after George Floyd's murder, Minneapolis' efforts to transform safety remain unfinished.
Politics
Finstad declares victory in Minnesota's First District GOP primary, Munson concedes
A packed field of Republicans tried to win Tuesday's Republican primary.
Nation
CDC study: More than 1 in 5 adult survivors may develop long COVID
Among patients 65 and older, the number is even higher: one in four.