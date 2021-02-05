More from Star Tribune
Pentagon sending troops to aid vaccine drive
More than 1,100 troops will be deployed to five vaccination centers in what will be the first wave of increased military support.
Men's hockey: Wisconsin 4, Gophers 1
Wisconsin outplayed the Gophers at Mariucci Arena Friday.
Gophers
Top-ranked Badgers rally late, beat No. 2 Gophers women's hockey in OT
Wisconsin's Britta Curl scored with 25.5 seconds left in regulation to send Friday's game to overtime. Daryl Watts then finished off the comeback as she scored the overtime winner.
Sports
Wolves get hot from three-point range, beat Oklahoma City 106-103
D'Angelo Russell sank a game-winning three after the Wolves almost gave the game away
Women's hockey: Wisconsin beats Gophers in OT
The Minnesota Golden Gophers women's ice hockey team played against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis Friday, February 5, 2021.