Minneapolis
Unions representing 3,500 Hennepin County workers file intent to strike in 10 days
They rejected the county's latest offer.
Vikings
Vikings' coaching search turns to Cowboys coordinators Quinn, Moore
Dan Quinn, 51, and Kellen Moore, 33, are the second and third candidates the Vikings' search team has talked with for the head coaching job.
Pentagon releases first video of botched airstrike
The Pentagon initially defended the strike that killed 10 civilians, then later called it a tragic mistake
Politics
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.
St. Paul
St. Paul makes catalytic converter possession a potential misdemeanor
Anyone who has one not attached to a vehicle will have to provide proof of purchase.