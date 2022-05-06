More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Lewis makes one small step from St. Paul, a giant leap to the majors
Injury to Carlos Correa opened the door the the much-anticipated debut of the talented shortstop.
Twins
Twins call up top prospect Lewis: 'Truly a blessing'
Royce Lewis was the first player ever drafted by Derek Falvey and his staff, the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, and his arrival at Target Field is a symbolic success for both.
Twins
Twins see glimpse of the future, top A's to open series at Target Field
Josh Winder allowed just three singles over six innings, and Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton each hit solo home runs in a game that also saw Royce Lewis' first major-league hit.
Twins
Brother, can you spare a strike? St. Paul's Varland duo face each other in Class AA
Louie and Gus Varland, who grew up in St. Paul and attended Concordia, took the mound for opposing professional teams Friday night.
Local
Finally! Minnesota snaps out of persistent cold spell
Record high temperatures are possible by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.