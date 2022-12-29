More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoggins: Kaliakmanis' injury, poor field conditions create anxiety
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis seems to have avoided serious injury in the Gophers' Pinstripe Bowl victory over Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, but it's time for the Big Ten to stop playing bowl games on baseball fields.
Gophers
Pick-six, long kickoff return spark Gophers to Pinstripe Bowl victory
Coleman Bryson had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and Tanner Morgan threw two TD passes in a 28-20 victory over Syracuse in relief of Athan Kaliakmanis, who suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter.
Gophers
Ibrahim's record-setting day reinforces decision to stay at U
Mohamed Ibrahim broke four program records Thursday by the end of the first half.
www.startribune.com
Pelé, Brazil's king of the 'beautiful game', dies
He was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, winning a record three World Cups with Brazil. Read more about the 82-year-old soccer legend here.
Vikings
Vikings' Bradbury still not practicing; Jefferson defends Cousins
Quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to take snaps from center Austin Schlottmann on Thursday, while Bradbury remained sidelined because of a lower back injury.