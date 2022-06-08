More from Star Tribune
Panel investigating Jan 6 riot to release findings
The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begins with a prime-time session Thursday night.
Evening forecast: Low of 56; clear skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Minnesota state parks free this weekend, but expect rain
Areas with the least expected amount of precipitation are in the southwest and far northeast of the state.
Vikings
Vikings look to social outings to help build better team
Kirk Cousins called it 'an extra heartbeat,' that time spent together off the field can help players and coaches make stronger connections.
North Metro
Ramsey employees blame City Council for high staff turnover
They claim a culture of harassment, verbal abuse and micromanagement has created a toxic workplace.