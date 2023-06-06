More from Star Tribune
Twins
Buxton put on IL as Twins activate Larnach for Tampa Bay series
The decision to put Buxton on the injured list is retroactive to Friday after he didn't play last weekend. Larnach was activated after a bout with pneumonia.
Rochester
When can residents move back into unsound Rochester condos? Officials aren't sure
Engineers are assessing the building for further structural problems after shoring up a weakened column over the weekend.
St. Cloud
Sherburne County must resentence Zimmerman man following Appeals Court decision
The Appeals Court ruled the lower court erred when it sentenced Eric Haskins to probation instead of prison time.
Politics
Ex-governor candidate Scott Jensen sues Keith Ellison, medical board
The Chaska physician alleges the two worked together on "politically motivated" investigations into his medical license.
Local
Minnesota puts a cost estimate on getting toxic PFAS out of wastewater: At least $14 billion
The study offered a wide range of costs — up to $28 billion — to implement still-new technologies that would remove and destroy "forever chemicals" from wastewater.