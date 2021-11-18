More from Star Tribune
Oklahoma inmate Julius Jones granted clemency
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt used his authority to spare the life of Julius Joneson Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago.
Local
New commission will advise Frey on 'strong mayor' powers
The volunteers will be tasked with researching how strong mayor systems have worked in other areas.
Local
Minnesota nonprofits make annual pitch for donations on Give to the Max Day
This is the 13th year of GiveMN's Give to the Max Day, the statewide "giving holiday" for many Minnesota nonprofits and schools.
Local
Minnesota food shelf visits slightly under record high in 2020, but edging up again
Food shelves say requests for help are now spiking again as other extra help wanes.
Vikings
Packers scouting report: Injuries haven't slowed down Green Bay
Matt LaFleur's offense has failed to top 24 points in the last five games, while his defense has thrived under new coordinator Joe Barry,