More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wild
'It's a bad hit. It looks bad:' Fiala returns to Wild after suspension
After serving a three-game suspension for boarding, Kevin Fiala was supposed to return Thursday against the Avalanche. But the Wild is shut down for a week because six of its players are on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
Vikings
Outback Bowl to Super Bowl: A wild 13 months for ex-Gophers
Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers' home field and site of Sunday's Super Bowl, has been a springboard for Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson.
Vikings
Super surreal: Ex-Gophers ride 'crazy' adventure with Bucs
Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr., both former Gophers, have reached the Super Bowl as rookies.
High Schools
Minneapolis North star Townley commits to play football at Penn State
The four-star recruit had been the subject of an intense recruiting battle between football and basketball programs.