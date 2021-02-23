More from Star Tribune
Wolves
New coach, same result: Wolves lose 139-112 at Milwaukee in first game under Finch
Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Wolves and Malik Beasley added 26 points but the Bucks, led by 37 from Giannis Antetokounmpo were too much.
Olympics
Jessie Diggins enjoying banner year heading into world championships
The Afton native will be among the favorites heading into multiple events at the Nordic world ski championships, which begin Wednesday in Germany.
Gophers
With Robbins hobbled, frontcourt depth again become issue for Gophers
7-foot Liam Robbins was the center transfer that Minnesota needed, but the team has struggled with him injured or in foul trouble.
A half century of teaching, thousands of voices
After 52 years as choral director for the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, Axel Theimer will retire. Over 200 of his former students contributed their voices which Theimer helped grow in a surprise video tribute.
Golf
Souhan: Heroic but star-crossed, whether Woods golfs again is unimportant
If he never plays again, Tiger Woods will remain the most compelling American athlete of the past 20 years because he made history while bouncing between sporting heroism and tabloid villainy.